On COVID, the NFL makes a plea to players, coaches, and staff: “If You Feel Something, Say Something.”

Coaches Pete Carroll, Andy Reid, John Harbaugh, and Ron Rivera urge NFL players and employees to be on the lookout for COVID-19 symptoms in a two-and-a-half-minute video. The video is opened and closed by Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s senior medical officer.

“If you feel something, say something,” Carroll, Reid, Harbaugh, and Rivera all repeat.

“We advise players and coaches who are feeling ill to err on the side of caution, no matter how minor the symptoms,” Reid adds.

In a message addressed to teams on Tuesday and obtained by the Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated, “It is critical for all players, coaches, and other personnel to understand and report symptoms immediately.” “It’s also critical for our medical staffs to keep up their efforts to keep an eye on everyone in the club.”

Players will not be kept out of the team atmosphere if they exhibit symptoms but test negative, according to Sills.

“It’s more crucial than ever to report symptoms,” Sills told the Associated Press. “Vaccine recipients may experience a wide range of symptoms. Those who had COVID-19 last year may have had a high fever, chills, and difficulty breathing, but those who received the vaccine may have simply nasal congestion, a minor sore throat, a headache, or exhaustion.

“It’s difficult to encourage people to talk about their problems and seek tests. As with immunizations, it must take place in multiple forums. There is a lot of communication going on between our athletic trainers, physicians, and coaching staffs.”

Vaccination is required for over 93 percent of players and nearly all club personnel.

In the message, Goodell stated, “When an individual fails to report their symptoms, they are significantly more likely to spread the illness to their colleague and loved ones.” “This puts individuals around them at risk and puts teams at a disadvantage. We have the ability to do better.”

Sills is sure that the league will be able to finish the season without any major issues.

