On Countdown’s ‘feud’ with Anne Robinson, Rachel Riley breaks the silence.

On today’s Lorraine, Countdown’s Rachel Riley addressed the rumored “feud” between her and co-star Anne Robinson.

Anne, 77, was previously said to be at odds with colleagues Rachel, 35, and Susie Dent, 56, according to sources.

The friction is alleged to have arisen after Anne, the previous host of The Weakest Link, took over Nick Hewer’s spot on the afternoon quiz show.

Channel 4 takes a decision on the future of the Great British Bake Off.

According to The Mail on Sunday, a source said: “Rachel and Anne’s conflict is being openly aired. Rachel and Susie are pitted against Anne in a battle between two camps.

“A large number of crew members are debating what is going on. Rachel and Susie aren’t fond of Anne and her ostentatious behavior, and things have gotten a little tense.

“Anne prefers to do things her way, however Rachel doesn’t agree with her. Away from the cameras, this has resulted in little social interaction amongst them.” While appearing on the Lorraine show today, TV personality Rachel acknowledged that Anne is “not the cuddliest person in the world.” Rachel told Lorraine about Anne’s sharp tongue: “No, she’s not the most cuddly person on the planet, but she adds a new dimension to the program.

“She’s making it her own and she’s getting some stuff out of the participants, and it’s barbed at times, humorous at other times, and it’s got a distinct flavor.”

There have also been reports that Rachel “threatened to quit” the show because of the rivalry.