The main core of Liverpool has been left eerily quiet as the country is encouraged to exercise caution during the holiday season.

Partygoers avoided the pubs and bars, making what would have been a bustling night even quieter than usual.

During the day, Liverpool was packed with people looking for last-minute gifts.

Boris Johnson stated earlier this week that there wasn’t enough evidence to support tighter coronavirus restrictions ahead of Christmas, but that “no further measures after Christmas” couldn’t be ruled out.

He noted that the issue is still “finely balanced” and that people should “take prudence.”

The Prime Minister remarked in a video message: “Without a question, Omicron continues to accelerate at a rate unlike anything we’ve seen previously.

“The situation is still extremely challenging, but I understand that many people have been waiting to learn if their Christmas plans would be impacted.

"So all I can say for now is that we can't rule out any additional steps after Christmas – and we'll keep a close eye on the data and do whatever it necessary to protect public health.

“However, given the ongoing uncertainty about a number of factors, including the severity of Omicron, the hospitalization rate, and the impact of the vaccination launch or boosters, we do not believe there is enough evidence to justify any stricter restrictions before Christmas.

“We’ll continue to keep a careful eye on Omicron, and if the situation worsens, we’ll be ready to intervene if necessary.

“This means that people can go on with their Christmas plans, but the situation is still delicately balanced, and I would advise everyone to exercise caution and continue to safeguard themselves and their loved ones, particularly the vulnerable.

“And don’t forget to follow the instructions – wear a mask indoors if necessary, keep fresh air moving, and get a test before visiting old or vulnerable relatives.”

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – true news in.