On Christmas Eve, Mum was given a “death sentence.”

After being told that a “pea-sized lump” was a probable hernia, a mother received a tragic prognosis.

On Christmas Eve in 2020, doctors notified Rachel Coram, 27, that she had Advanced Sclerosing Fibromyxoid Sarcoma, a rare kind of cancer that grows in soft tissue and bones.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the teaching assistant from Poynton, Cheshire, spent the entire day in tears on Christmas Day that year.

Rachel’s diagnosis could be one of just a few in the country, according to doctors, because the mother could have been living with cancer cells growing within her body for up to ten years.

