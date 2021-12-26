On Christmas Eve, a woman kills her boyfriend with a sword, according to the police.

A 32-year-old Missouri woman has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend on Christmas Eve.

Late Friday, officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department arrived to a home in the Barberry section of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, after a woman called 911 and claimed she had killed her boyfriend with a sword, according to KFVS 12.

According to a statement from the police department, responding officers discovered the woman, identified as Brittany Wilson of Cape Girardeau, standing outside the apartment with apparent blood on her clothing.

According to KFVS, the sword was discovered in the front lawn.

Officers visited Wilson’s residence after detaining her and discovered her murdered lover, Harrison Stephen Foster, 34, in the bedroom with several stab wounds.

Wilson admitted to authorities that she and Foster had consumed meth earlier in the day. It’s not the case.