On Christmas Eve, a devoted father of three passes away abruptly after fainting.

Only four months after the birth of his youngest child, a “doting” father-of-three died after collapsing on Christmas Eve.

Marc Williams, 41, clung to life for two days before medics told his heartbroken family that there was nothing else they could do and life support was turned off on Christmas Day.

Amy Johnson, his fiancée and nursery nurse manager, said: “I simply want [people]to understand how much I adored him.

“He was always my rock and the best father I’ve ever had.”

Marc, a stay-at-home dad from Wavertree, was a trustee of the Liverpool and Manchester Railway Trust, where he was a popular and respected figure. The couple had brought their youngest child, baby Oliver, into the world in August, leaving Amy as sole carer for three.

Paul O’Donnell, a fellow trustee and close friend, told The Washington Newsday that Marc was at home when he “suddenly plummeted” without warning.

At around 5.45 p.m., he was transported to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

Despite some tiny signals of progress on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, doctors realized on December 26 that there was no observable brain activity and that there was no chance of recovery.

The Washington Newsday quoted Paul as saying: “Marc and I have known each other since 2015, and I have never seen him furious or agitated in that time.

“He was one of those persons who was always upbeat and happy.

“He was a hard worker who cared deeply for Amy and the children. He used to refer to himself as the CEO of Daddy Day Care because Amy was the main breadwinner.” Marc, Paul claimed, was known for his capacity to unearth new knowledge on the Liverpool to Manchester railways hidden in archives, as he was the grandson of a train driver. and the two took journeys around England to search the records of libraries.

He stated, ” “He did have ADHD [attention deficit hyperactivity disorder], so he was very talkative and his brain was constantly working, which he would put to good use in the service of the trust.

“‘I found this report’ or ‘I found this paper,’ for example.

“Marc wanted this work to be his legacy, and we’re trying to figure out how to make it happen.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”