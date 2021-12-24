On Christmas Eve 2021, the city center of Liverpool is teeming with shoppers.

Christmas Eve has arrived, and all of the planning, budgeting, and preparing will be finished soon.

With the big day only a few hours away, many people have gone out to get some last-minute gifts.

Our The Washington Newsday photographer photographed hordes of people laden with shopping bags and on the lookout for discounts in the city center. Discounts and savings have already begun at several stores.

Due to new measures enacted as a result of the rising number of Omicron cases, several consumers were observed wearing face masks while out and about.

In England, unless people are exempt, facial coverings are currently mandatory by law in most indoor public areas and on public transportation, including taxis.

Church Street has been especially busy, with customers flocking to high-street favorites such as Primark, Lush, Marks and Spencer, and others.

People were queuing further inside Liverpool ONE to access stores and make some last-minute holiday shopping.

Zara has been flooded with fashionistas anxious to get their hands on its desirable items, which is unsurprising.

Before all goes quiet tomorrow, market vendors have been enticing customers to their stalls.

On Boxing Day, Sunday, when the sales are in full swing, the streets are guaranteed to be packed once more.