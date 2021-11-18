On Christmas Eve 1996, hundreds of people stood in line to purchase a new Buzz Lightyear toy.

Fantastic photographs of Christmas shoppers in the 1990s queuing for a cherished children’s gift will make you nostalgic.

Hundreds of consumers milled about Clayton Square as they tried to get into the old Disney store to buy a Buzz Lightyear toy, according to archivists at The Washington Newsday.

With Christmas approaching, it’s amusing to think back to a time before the internet, when people had to wait in lines to get their hands on in-demand things.

The toy was released in the UK on Christmas Eve 1996, following the critically successful animated film Toy Story.

Images of consumers queuing up to buy the Toy Story replica are a fantastic reminiscence for 90s kids who remember getting a new Buzz Lightyear for Christmas.

Images of excited customers holding the packed toy, personnel rushing to debut the product, and children holding their new Buzz Lightyears will transport you to the mid-1990s.

Toy Story was released in the UK in March 1996 and was an instant smash with both children and adults.

It was the first full-length Pixar picture and the first computer-animated feature film in cinema history.

The film also did well at the box office, becoming the highest-earning film in its opening weekend and earned over $373 million worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing film of 1995.

SHOPPERS CROWD THE DISNEY STORE IN ORDER TO GET THEIR HAND ON THE BUZZ LIGHTYEAR

Given the film’s phenomenal success, it’s logical that Pixar and Disney would want to cash in on it.

What better way to accomplish this than with a Buzz Lightyear doll?

The toy was the most popular Christmas gift in 1996, with children eager to get their hands on the futuristic spaceman.

Because the doll sold out so quickly before Christmas due to great demand, emergency stock was dispatched to the United Kingdom, arriving in select UK stores on December 24, 1996.

Hundreds of people queued outside the Liverpool branch, which was one of the lucky stores. “The summary has come to an end.”