On Christmas Day, wear these festive jumpers with your dog.

Nothing says the start of the holiday season like a Christmas jumper, and when you can match it with your pet, it’s even better.

In their Christmas Gift Guide, our sister site TeamDogs has picked together their favorite gifts for dogs, including the best Christmas jumpers to pair with your Mini Me.

This year, get into the Christmas mood with these warm sweaters, which are embellished with pompons, glitter, and iconic Christmas motifs.

Christmas Jumper with a Twist

This festive Christmas jumper is ideal for Christmas Jumper Day on December 11 or for making your family laugh while eating Christmas pudding on December 25.

It has a slim fit through the arms, a neat, boxy fit through the body, a crew neckline, and, of course, festive artwork.

Both the adult and dog jumpers are available on Joules for £44.95 and £14.95, respectively.

This festive intarsia jumper is the ideal present for any dog lover. The lovely red yarn and cute dog design will put a cheerful spring in your step.

It boasts a crew neck, slim-fitting sleeves, and a crisp, boxy shape all over. This season, remain toasty in style with contrasting tipping on the cuffs and a ribbed hem.

Both the adult and dog jumpers are available on Joules for £44.95 and £14.95, respectively.

Reindeer Christmas Sweater

This festive and vibrant Christmas Reindeer Jumper is perfect for the entire winter season.

It comes in a classic navy blue, red, and white color scheme, with snowflakes, reindeers, and trees on the front and a dotted design on the back.

The human jumper is £24.99, while the dog jumper is £10.99, and both are available on Amazon.

With this Classic Pudding Jumper, you can express your gratitude to your dog for ‘pudding’ up with you.

With a variety of sizes to select from, including a petite adult’s, you’ll be able to discover the ideal fit for you and your dog. It’s bright, colorful, and, most importantly, warm.

On Etsy, the matching set costs £78.37.

