On Christmas Day, England reports a record number of covid cases.

According to the latest numbers, England recorded a record number of new Covid-19 cases on December 25.

On Christmas Day, there were a whopping 113,628 new cases, as people tested before interacting with friends and family.

On Boxing Day, there were 103,558 new cases, and on December 27, there were 98,515 new cases.

Separately, the Scottish Government said it has witnessed the highest number of cases since the start of the pandemic over the Christmas season, according to preliminary data.

According to recent NHS data provided after Christmas, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals in England increased by 62 percent in a week.

The unsurprising surge reflects the extent to which Omicron has taken hold, which was seen in the days running up to Christmas Day, when a total of 122,186 new cases were registered.

The increase in cases comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is informed on the latest statistics today.

Prior to Christmas Day, tighter limitations were announced across the rest of the United Kingdom, with the limits set to take effect after the holiday.

So far, England is the only country in the UK that has not imposed limits on hospitality venues, as seen in other areas of the country.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, stated today that no additional coronavirus restrictions will be implemented in England before the new year, but that “people should remain careful.”

The UK Government’s Plan B guideline is currently in effect in England, which includes instructions on working from home, wearing masks in stores and other public places, and using covid passes to obtain entrance to large events.

When asked if he was concerned that England was “out of step” with the rest of the UK in terms of Omicron limits, Cotswolds MP Sir Geoffrey slammed the devolved administrations’ policies.

“I believe the principalities are out of touch with England,” the treasurer of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives told Times Radio.

“I believe they have been unduly careful, that they have caused more harm to their economies than necessary, and that they have caused more harm to people’s liberties than necessary.”

“I just don’t believe the evidence is, unless today’s data looks significantly different.”

“The summary comes to an end.”