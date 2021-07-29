On Christmas Day, a sex offender who was awaiting punishment was found covid and died.

Andrew Forber was imprisoned in Walton awaiting sentencing for his offences.

The 69-year-old had diabetes and asthma as well as other health issues.

He apparently struggled to stand, raising questions about why he was restrained at the hospital and throughout his transport from jail.

Following his conviction for sex offenses, Forber was transferred from Altcourse to Walton, previously known as HMP Liverpool, in October 2020.

He was classified as clinically fragile, but despite being warned about the dangers, he chose not to safeguard himself.

After fainting twice, the father was sent to the hospital on December 21 and was diagnosed with Covid-19 the same night. On December 23, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 pneumonia, and medics initiated end-of-life care because he was not responding to treatment.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, which investigates all inmate deaths, has subsequently launched an investigation.

It was determined that Forber had contracted coronavirus in the jail because he had last left Walton for a court appearance on November 9.

He was one of three convicts at HMP Liverpool who died as a result of Covid-19.

While the PPO found no problems with the jail’s handling of Forber’s health, it did raise questions about how he was treated on his trip to the hospital and while he was there.

An escort chain connected him to jail officers throughout the voyage, and he was double-handcuffed to a guard while changing into a hospital gown.

“We recognize that various considerations must be considered in evaluating the level of restraint,” the PPO report stated.

“However, given Mr Forber’s reduced mobility, his struggle to even stand upright without falling due to his illness, the medical opinion on the risk assessment, and the fact that he had displayed no behavioural problems in prison or during several previous visits to court, we question whether the use of restraints was proportionate while he was in hospital.”

