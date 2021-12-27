On Christmas Day, a family was washed away by a river while taking selfies.

On Christmas Day, several persons in India were washed away in the Tamil Nadu bank of the Palar River while attempting to take pictures in the river.

According to the Times of India, the three were identified as Leonsingh Raja, 38, his daughter Percy, 16, and his nephew Livingston, 19.

On their way home from a church visit on Saturday, they were part of a 20-person party from Tirusulam, Chennai.

The Palar River was apparently closed to the public due to high water levels, but some members of the group stopped by on their way home to take selfies.

According to investigators, Raja’s family was among those who went to the river and were washed away.

Raja, the proprietor of a grocery business, lost his balance while attempting to save his children. Meanwhile, other members of the family attempted to cross the river, but they were unable to locate him, Percy, or Livingston.

The event was reported to fire and rescue services, but they were unable to locate the three.

Rescuers continued their search for the trio on Sunday, but no results were found.

A drowning report has been filed at Chengalpet, and police are investigating the tragedy.

A similar tragedy occurred in July in Uttar Pradesh, when nine members of a family were swept away by high river currents while on a religious pilgrimage.

On July 8, Ashok Goyal, 65, walked to the Saryu River’s edge in Ayodhya with 14 family members, including his wife, four daughters, two sons, six grandchildren, and one son-in-law.

After being washed away by high currents, nine members of the group were consumed by the river.

Goyal’s 61-year-old wife, Raj Kumari, his two daughters, 42-year-old Julie and 35-year-old Sita, his two sons, Lalit and 25-year-old Pankaj, and his three granddaughters, 20-year-old Shruti, 16-year-old Priyanshi, and 4-year-old Drashti, were killed in the tragedy.

Sarthak Goyal, Goyal’s 16-year-old grandson, was the ninth person to go missing. It was unknown whether he was ever discovered.

Julie was cremated in Ayodhya on July 11 due to the state of her body, while the rest of the family was cremated in Agra, with the exception of Drashti.

Drashti was cremated, as it is customary not to send youngsters to the flames.

According to a family member, the family’s religious pilgrimage ended in tragedy.

"Before the pooja, they had gone to pray for their family's well-being.