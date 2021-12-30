On Christmas Day, a 3-year-old girl dies after finding a gun and accidentally shooting herself.

After spending days fighting for her life in the hospital, a North Carolina teenager who accidently shot herself in the head on Christmas Day succumbed to the injury.

Authorities stated Wednesday that 3-year-old Aylee Gordon died Tuesday night.

Little Aylee Gordon, the daughter of retired Henderson County Sheriff’s Capt. Tim Gordon, found the revolver in a truck and accidently fired the trigger. According to NBC News, the shooting occurred in the remote village of Edneyville on Christmas Day at around 2:30 p.m.

Following the event, Gordon dialed 911.

“She picked up a gun and accidentally shot herself in the head.” We had no idea. Gordon was overheard on the phone saying, “She’s got a head wound,” according to WRAL.com.

“Did she shoot herself in the head?” inquired the dispatcher.

“Yes,” said the father.

Gordon, who retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2016, also told the dispatcher that the gun wasn’t his family’s. Someone visiting the family for the holidays left it in the truck.

“We had a Christmas visitor, and they left a pistol in the car and I didn’t realize it,” Gordon explained. “She lifted it up and it went off,” says the narrator. Gordon replied the incident happened in his own truck, a Dodge Dakota, when the dispatcher inquired if it happened in a car. “My wife was going to take her back to the house to change clothes, and she climbed into the truck, and there was a gun inside that someone had left, and it went,” the father recounted over the phone.

According to NBC affiliate WYFF, Gordon also told the dispatcher that he was heading to a fire station because he couldn’t get a signal on his smartphone. At the moment, his daughter and wife were in the vehicle’s backseat.

The young girl was taken to Mission Hospital and had to undergo emergency surgery. According to a statement released by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Aylee died Tuesday night, just a few days after being admitted.

The county district attorney’s office or the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation will decide on possible criminal charges in connection with the child’s death, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Following Aylee’s death, her family placed a note on a GoFundMe page set up to raise donations in her honor.

“Last night, our precious little angel received her wings,” they stated. “We. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.