On Christmas Day 2021, these 12 stores will be open.

When it comes to retailers and restaurants that remain open on Christmas Day, the options are limited, although several chains will continue to operate.

Here is a list of sites where you can get toiletries, over-the-counter medications, coffee, or even holiday dinners if you need them.

From 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., CVSCVS stores across the country will be open as usual.

Rite Aid is a drugstore chain in the United States

The majority of Rite Aid locations will be open, though this could vary by region. Hours are also likely to differ depending on the area.

Starbucks

Most Starbucks shops will be open on Christmas Day if you need a cup of coffee. The number of open stores and the hours they are open will vary by area.

"Store hours vary by location, and businesses may modify their hours on occasion based on business and consumer demands," a representative told Parade.com. "We encourage that customers use the Starbucks app or the store locator on our website to find exact store hours." Walgreens Walgreens will be operating, albeit with shortened hours that vary by region.

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

Every major holiday, including Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, these stores are usually open. The majority of establishments will be open during regular business hours. Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are wonderful places to go for last-minute purchases because of this.

Denny’s

Denny’s has pledged to remain open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

This includes the day after Christmas.

McDonald’s

Some McDonald’s restaurants will be open, however hours will likely be reduced and will vary by area.

“On Christmas, the opening and closing hours vary from place to location, implying that it is dependent on the owner of your nearest McDonald’s franchise.” On Christmas Day, certain McDonald’s restaurants are still open. The franchisees have complete control over the hours of operation. “The best thing to do is phone your local McDonald’s and inquire about the closing time,” Mcdonald’s said.

Boston Market is a market in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston Market will be open, and a Christmas supper will be available.

“Join us for a classic, wonderful plated holiday feast on Christmas Day at certain locations.” “A Feast for 3 or full pies and hot side dishes are also available,” Boston Market said.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is a restaurant that specializes in pasta.

