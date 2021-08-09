On Chicago’s violent night of shootings, a female officer who had just returned from maternity leave was killed.

A 29-year-old female officer was shot and died on Saturday, becoming the first member of the Chicago Police Department to die in a shooting this year. All three suspects, whose identities have not yet been released, have been apprehended, with one being hospitalized.

According to FOX News, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Sunday that another officer who was inside a Chicago police car with female officer Ella French was also wounded and is in critical condition. After a male criminal opened fire, French was wounded and died as a result of the gunshot wound.

One of the suspects was hit by the cops’ retaliation fire and was taken to the hospital. The second suspect was apprehended shortly after the incident, while the third female suspect was apprehended on Sunday.

French is a mother of a two-month-old baby and has recently returned to duty after maternity leave.

Only one male passenger, who had a criminal history of robbery, opened fire on policemen inside the police car, according to preliminary findings. The individuals have yet to be charged, as Area 1 detectives continue their investigation.

In Chicago, shootings have been on the rise over the weekend. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, five persons were killed in less than ten hours. On Saturday evening, the first incident occurred on the Near West Side, followed by the shooting involving French on Sunday evening. Seven people were shot in another incident, with one person dying.

In Chicago, 41 individuals were shot between Saturday evening and Sunday night.

Two teens, ages 16 and 17, were injured in a mass shooting that occurred in the neighborhood over the weekend. A 37-year-old man was killed in a mass shooting in the 1800 block of West 87th Street. He was shot three times in the back and twice in the neck. The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was quickly pronounced dead.

According to CPD data posted on Aug. 3, crime-related complaints have decreased by 6%, but gunshot occurrences have climbed by 11% compared to previous year.

Sunday has been designated as a day of mourning in the city by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “Despite their concerns and grief, dedicated officers reported for duty today. “Today and every day, these policemen deserve to return home safely,” Lori posted on Twitter.