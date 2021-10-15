On Champions Day at Ascot, Addeybb and Palace Pier have a chance to score.

On British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday afternoon, the QIPCO Champion Stakes (British Champions Middle Distance) (3.50pm) is a possible winner.

Willie Haggas’ globetrotting seven-year-old has a chance to win the Group One feature for the second year in a row at the Berkshire track.

Both the winner of the Juddmonte International Stakes and the Cazoo Derby and King George are battling for favoritism, and both should be in the mix again. However, Addeybb may be able to keep them at bay once more, and given the odds, it appears to be a good bet to beat the leaders.

The gelded son of Pivotal enjoys this travel and this test, having previously won the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2019 and placed second twice over this course and distance in the 2019 Champion Stakes and the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at the Royal meeting last season.

Addeybb won the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Stakes for the second year in a row over the same 1m2f at Randwick Down Under, after finishing second the previous year.

On his only start in Britain so far this season, he finished ahead of Mishriff in the Coral-Eclipse Stakes at Sandown in July, when St Mark’s Basilica proved too good.

He’s clearly been maintained for this, and the ground conditions, while not as soft as they were for some of his previous victories, appear to be fine. And Addeybb can get in again with Aidan O’Brien, who is a good each-way bet – especially with bookmakers that pay out on four places.

It might be another profitable afternoon for popular Italian jockey Frankie Dettori at Ascot, with the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored By QIPCO) (British Champions Mile) looking excellent for a fifth straight victory this season (3.10pm).

The four-year-old Kingman colt, trained by John and Thady Gosden, has won two of his three runs at Ascot, winning the St James’s Palace Stakes last year and the Queen Anne Stakes this season.

He was beaten in this race on softer footing a year ago, but he has since won four times, including Group Ones in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May and the Prix Du Haras in July.