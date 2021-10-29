On Capitol Hill, Kyrsten Sinema and Mitt Romney dress up as ‘Ted Lasso’ characters.

Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, and Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, demonstrated their fun sides by dressing up for Halloween. Romney dressed up as Ted Lasso, the title character from the hit sitcom, while Sinema dressed up as Lasso’s boss Rebecca.

On Thursday, Romney shared some of his lighter moments in Lasso mode on Twitter, including a couple of cameos from Sinema.

Romney can be seen in multiple tweets sporting the Lasso mustache, as well as an AFC Richmond pullover sweatshirt and a coach’s whistle. For those unfamiliar with the blockbuster Apple TV program, Jason Sudeikis plays Lasso, a good-hearted Midwesterner who takes on the unusual position of coaching the AFC Richmond soccer team in the United Kingdom.

“Biscuits with the boss,” Romney captioned one tweet. On the show, Lasso bakes biscuits (also known as cookies in the United States) for Rebecca, the soccer team’s owner.

Biscuits and coffee with the boss. pic.twitter.com/tKpiToDWE6 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) on the 28th of October, 2021 Hannah Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton, and Sinema fills in for her. The senator, on the other hand, had virtually little to do with Rebecca’s outfit, as she usually wears beautiful skirt suits.

Romney captioned another photograph of the Utah Republican with an Arizona Democrat, “She’s one tough cookie.”

“[w]arming up for Halloween Weekend with the grandkids,” Romney said. He also cited Lasso, who said “Your body resembles stale rice. Something bad could happen if it isn’t fully warmed up.” A clip showing Romney catching a soccer ball in the Capitol hallway accompanied the statement.

With the grandkids, I’m getting ready for Halloween weekend. As @TedLasso points out, “Your physique resembles stale rice. Something bad could happen if it isn’t fully warmed up.” pic.twitter.com/Z93fzp2TC5 October 28, 2021 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) In another tweet, Romney touches a sign that says “Believe,” which Lasso does as well for inspiration.

You can't lose if you believe in yourself and have clear eyes and full hearts. Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021 pic.twitter.com/CpkmFKo49i Romney's outfit may have more of.