On camera, a man is seen taking down a cafe’s banner and peeing on the walls.

After a man was seen on CCTV “ripping down their company banner” and “urinating on walls” outside their café, the owner is “devastated.”

Around 12.50 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, a guy was caught pulling down an advertisement and dumping it to the ground outside the family-run business Georgie Porgies Café on Westfield Street in St Helens town centre.

The young man can also be seen attempting to get into a taxi and running around waving the placard on CCTV.

Michelle Greensmith, co-owner of the firm, told the ECHO that she and her husband arrived the next day to find the banner “filthy” and “thrown around the back near the bins,” adding that this isn’t the first time the company has had to clean up a mess outdoors.

Michelle said she recognizes that people are out having fun when constraints lessen, and that the only damage was to the banner, but that this behavior is “unacceptable” toward hospitality businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

The man also went around the back of the store to “urinate on the walls,” according to her.

“This was the person early this morning who thought it was fine to pull our signs off the wall and dump them around the rear of the shop,” Georgie Porgies Cafe wrote on Facebook.

“This is vandalism, and we paid money to have these banners put up. If anyone knows who he is, please let us know so we can give him an opportunity to come forward before calling the cops.”

Michelle said she’d like to put fake flowers out or adorn the outside with guitars to match the cafe’s motif, but she’s afraid they’ll be vandalized or torn down as well.

“We weren’t open because we were going to pick up a cake that was being delivered,” Michelle told the ECHO. We could see it had gotten out of the automobile right away.

"It's on the café's wall so that anyone driving down the street may see the banner and know where the café is." I could tell it was gone, so I told my husband, and he said, 'You can't.'