On Broadway’s ‘Wicked,’ Brittney Johnson will be the first black woman to play Glinda full-time.

The hit Broadway musical Wicked announced Tuesday that actress Brittney Johnson will be taking over the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the near future, marking the first time in over 18 years that a Black woman has portrayed the character full-time.

Johnson joined the cast of Wicked in 2018 as a stand-in for the character, but on February 14, 2022, he will be promoted to the lead part full-time.

According to Playbill, the 31-year-old has already performed on Broadway in Les Misérables, Motown, Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls, and she will take over as Glinda from Ginna Claire Mason.

"Please don't wake me up if this is a dream. I'm very excited to play Glinda. I'm humbled, grateful, and at a loss for words. I'm overjoyed, I'm overjoyed, I'm overjoyed, I'm in awe of how lucky I am. We'll see you on February 14th, 2022!" Johnson tweeted on Tuesday.

According to Johnson, playing the part as the first Black woman is both a "honor" and a "amazing duty" in an interview with People magazine. "When I first started this road, I only had a few people to look up to, and it still feels unreal to me when people send me messages and write me letters telling me that I am the reason they are able to chase their dreams, that I am the person they look up to. It feels like an incredible responsibility, and I am glad for it," she stated.

Kristin Chenoweth, who played Glinda the Good Witch of the West when the musical premiered on Broadway in 2003, congratulated Johnson on her historic feat.

Kristin Chenoweth, who played Glinda the Good Witch of the West when the musical premiered on Broadway in 2003, congratulated Johnson on her historic feat.

In a video greeting to Johnson on Tuesday, Chenoweth said, "I am so proud of you. You'll be wielding the wand and crown in the same way I did, if not better. For you, I even dressed in pink! I'm wishing you luck, breaking a limb, and you know how much I adore you, darling!" Wicked has been played in over 100 cities across 16 countries since its premiere in 2003.