On Bonfire Night, Burger King is handing away free burgers to firefighters; here’s how to get yours.

Guy Fawkes Night, commonly known as Bonfire Night, is a festive occasion marked by sparklers, fireworks, and a bonfire. This year, it falls on a Friday, allowing families to stay out a little longer to see the fireworks.

Bonfire Night is commemorated because it dates back to the Gunpowder Plot in the fifth year of the seventeenth century. In November of 1605, a group of Catholic zealots rose up against the monarchy in protest of Catholics’ oppression.

Some individuals sought revenge by detonating explosives against the Houses of Parliament, the weapon to be used for the deed being barrels of gunpowder located beneath the house.

They were supposed to be set off while the king and other representatives were in parliament.

When the authorities uncovered the plot before Guy Fawkes could light the gunpowder, the deed was called off. Squabbles among the planners are said to have caused the botched Gunpowder Plot.

With that out of the way, here’s how you can get your free burger.

Because Bonfire Night is the busiest night of the year for firefighters, Burger King will be giving away complimentary flame-grilled Whoppers* to all firemen across the UK’s 1,996 fire stations.

The coupons will be sent to the fire stations, and firemen will be able to use them to order at any Burger King location.

If a Whopper isn’t your thing, any of the restaurant’s main burgers will be available starting November 5, 2021.