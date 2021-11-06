On Bonfire Night, anti-establishment demonstrators and police scuffle.

On Bonfire Night, hundreds of anti-establishment protestors battled with police in central London’s Parliament Square.

As some people tossed pyrotechnics at police, there seemed to be multiple arrests.

Protesters dressed in Guy Fawkes masks gathered in neighboring Trafalgar Square, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s effigy was burned.

A crowd gathered to watch, with one individual yelling “burn, Boris, burn!”

The demonstrators then marched to Parliament Square, where they battled with riot police in riot gear.

Many of the protestors in the Million Mask March held signs opposing the coronavirus quarantine.

The demonstration, which has taken place on November 5 for numerous years, is a “continuation” of the “anti-Covid” marches, according to one Londoner named Richard.

He described it as “essentially a continuation of the anti-Covid marches that we’ve been on since the beginning of the year.” “It’s a couple of pointing fingers at the establishment.” A dispersal order was issued for “a number of sites” across Westminster, including Parliament Square, the Metropolitan Police stated on Twitter.

“Officers are speaking with persons in Parliament Square and will be informing them of this order,” the force added.

“A throng in Parliament Square has been dangerously lighting fireworks and rockets,” the Met warned in a separate tweet.

“Some have impacted people or burst close to the crowd, posing a considerable risk of injury.” We’ve moved into the crowd to clear off any fireworks and keep people safe.” Officers will “work closely” with protest organizations to “ensure gatherings are safe and disturbance is minimized,” the force announced ahead of the rally.

“As a precaution, officers will be outfitted in special public order uniforms, and a number of defensive barricades have been erected outside a number of London locations,” the statement continued.

“Of course, groups have the right to demonstrate,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors stated before of the protest. But I’m especially concerned that certain groups are planning to travel to London with the express purpose of causing violence and chaos, including by targeting police officers.

“This will not be permitted, and our policing strategy has been designed to address this possible threat.”

“Our patrols, as well as ourselves, will be clearly visible.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”