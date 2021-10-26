On Bonfire Night, a Liverpool business owner is providing a safe haven for anxious dogs.

Despite the fact that it has been enjoyed for generations, Bonfire Night continues to be a source of concern for pet owners.

However, a Liverpool company is seeking to help pets unwind this Bonfire Night by providing a safe place for them to spend November 5.

Rebeckah Vaughan, a Wirral native, is holding a ‘Bonfire Night Sleepover,’ in which she hopes to provide a getaway from the loud noises, flashing lights, and unusual odors.

The overnight, which will take place at No More Kennels Luxury Dog Resort on Riverside Trading Estate in Warrington, claims to provide a soothing environment for dogs thanks to its relaxing music, essential oil diffusers, and sound-proofed structure.

Thunder wraps can be used on dogs if necessary.

TeamDogs asked the 38-year-old to explain: “Because our building was formerly a refrigerator warehouse, we can’t hear any outside noise once the shutters are down.

“We invite dogs to stay for the evening so they won’t be disturbed by the frightening pyrotechnics.

“On bonfire night, we have more nannies on hand to provide even more reassuring cuddles for all the puppers,” says the nanny.

Pet owners can even connect to the CCTV to keep an eye on their canines throughout the night.

By the time they come at Rebeckah’s center, most dogs have “experienced a week of fireworks going off at all hours,” according to Rebeckah, who holds a Bachelor Science in Canine Behaviourist.

She claims that most dogs are anxious wrecks on Bonfire Night.

She said, ” “We’d like to see fireworks outlawed. It’s incredible that they can be sold to the general population while causing so much suffering to our dear dogs.

“For those of us who have worked relentlessly to have quiet fireworks banned from sale to the general public, seeing them on the market is a major victory.

“Poor dog owners constantly seek us for assistance with their fearful canines. We’re often on the lookout for panicked dogs who have bolted from their owners while out walking after being startled by a loud fireworks display.” “Summary concludes.” The overnight will take place from 6 p.m. on Friday, November 5 through 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 6.