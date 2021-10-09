On Blue Origin Flight, William Shatner jokes about recreating his “Twilight Zone” episode.

William Shatner, the legendary Star Trek actor, spoke to a crowd of fans at New York Comic-Con on Thursday about his upcoming adventure into space.

Shatner will launch into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket on October 12th, according to Blue Origin, the private space enterprise founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Shatner will be the oldest person to ever fly in space when he reaches the age of 90.

During a panel dedicated to his next projects, Shatner spoke to a crowd of fans, taking some time near the end to address the upcoming mission. He revealed that his friend, Hollywood producer Jason Ehrlich, first proposed the notion of launching himself into space over a year ago.

The Montreal, Quebec native is best remembered for his role as Captain James T. Kirk on the original Star Trek television series, which aired from 1966 to 1969, and he admitted that he had no qualms about drawing parallels with a prospective real-life space mission.

“For God’s sake, Jason, nobody cares about Captain Kirk going up into space—it was 55 years ago—my God man,” Shatner stated, recounting his initial encounter with Ehrlich. “I don’t want to be recognized as the oldest man in space—for God’s sake, I’m blasted Captain Kirk!” While his portrayal as Captain Kirk is by far his most well-known, Shatner said that the space launch could end up being more like another of his roles: an airline passenger who witnesses a ghoulish monster on the wing in a 1963 episode of The Twilight Zone.

“Three minutes in the weightlessness of space, and the beauty of this oasis of Earth,” Shatner quipped to the throng, “and I was planned on rubbing my nose against the window, you know, and my only hope was that I wouldn’t see someone else staring back.”

“Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” the episode’s title, is still recognized as one of The Twilight Zone’s most memorable and frequently referenced installments.

Shatner also revealed to the audience that he had visited the Blue Origin launch site in Texas.