On Biden’s Social Bill, Chuck Schumer urges Democrats to find common ground.

As the Democratic Party struggles to unite over President Joe Biden’s social program, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged his colleagues to “find the common ground.”

The bill’s future has been a source of contention among Democrats, with progressives clinging to the bill’s initial $3.5 trillion price tag. More moderate members of Congress, however, are advocating decreasing the amount to $2 trillion in order to get the package through Congress.

Democratic policies, such as increased social service alternatives, expanded health care, child care, education, and climate change mitigation techniques, are included in Biden’s deal.

In a letter to party members, Schumer stated, “As with any bill of such historic proportions, not every member will receive everything he or she desires.”

Democrats were warned by Schumer on Thursday to “put aside our differences” in order to reach an agreement.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pushed for action before the self-imposed deadline of Oct. 31 for passage, according to the Associated Press.

In a letter to Pelosi, Biden, and Schumer, progressive leaders argued that the package should not be narrowed as centrist lawmakers prefer, but rather should be kept as Biden’s larger vision but for less than 10 years — “shorter, transformative investments” that could be started quickly and then revisited.

In a statement sent Wednesday, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, and other leaders of the 96-member progressive caucus said, “Much has been made in recent weeks about the concessions necessary to execute this revolutionary agenda.”

“We’ve been informed that we can either appropriately fund a small number of investments or pass comprehensive legislation with only a short-term impact. We believe that this is a poor decision.” Republicans are adamantly opposed to the bill. So Biden and his party must decide among themselves, with all eyes on two critical holdouts, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, whose votes are crucial in the Senate’s evenly divided chamber.

But this raises difficult questions: Should Biden stick to his broad promises — free daycare and community college; dental, vision, and hearing aid coverage for seniors — or focus on a few essential health and education programs that could be more permanent?

So far, the progressives have had a lot of power.