On behalf of New York children, Attorney General Letitia James reaches a settlement in a lead poisoning lawsuit.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has reached an agreement with a New York property management company regarding the exposure of young children to lead poisoning.

James issued a press statement on Thursday describing the triumph and what it means for New Yorkers and their families.

“Every New Yorker, especially children in our most vulnerable neighborhoods, has the right to a healthy childhood free of the threat of lead paint poisoning,” James added. “Chestnut failed to protect its tenants as a landlord to thousands of children and families, but we are now guaranteeing their health will be protected moving forward.”

“Uphold our lead rules and hold landlords accountable for exposing our community to serious and permanent harms,” James warned.

Louise Carroll, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), said the department is committed to keeping children safe and free of lead through “enhanced enforcement, education, and resources” for new and current property owners.

Carroll stated, “We will continue to seek enforcement through our own litigation and with partners like the attorney general, who use the work of our inspectors and lead-based paint enforcement teams to locate and audit buildings where lead-based paint regulations are not met.”

Carroll continued by noting that the HPD and James take lead-based paint restrictions seriously and that they hope home owners will follow them in the future.

James and the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) filed the agreement in the Supreme Court of New York, Bronx County.

Due to the property management company’s frequent violations of the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Act, the Office of Acquisition and Grants (OAG) started a complete inquiry into Chestnut Holdings in 2018.

The property management business also neglected to undertake annual investigations for dangers related to lead poisoning and failed to inspect units to establish if a child under the age of six lived there.

In addition, despite failing to comply with the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Act’s turnover requirements, the property management business continued to declare that they did so.

Chestnut Holdings has agreed to pay $300,000 to the Office of Acquisition and Grants (OAG) to ensure that children are protected.