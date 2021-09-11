On Beat The Chasers, a Liverpool supporter was left red-faced after answering Jurgen Klopp’s question incorrectly.

When Paul from County Tyrone in Northern Ireland took on the Chasers in the ITV1 quiz, he had great aspirations.

He was doing fine until he was asked how Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp learned English.

“Football manager Jurgen Klopp claimed to have learnt English by watching what sitcom?” asked host Bradley Walsh.

‘Friends,’ ‘Only Fools and Horses,’ or ‘Allo ‘Allo!’

Paul admitted that he hated having to show his face at home if he got it incorrect, so he went with “B. Only Fools and Horses.”

“Really?” Bradley exclaimed. Then he said, “I believe this could be a difficult question.”

“I am a big Liverpool supporter as well, and I remember the interview,” Darragh Ennis, a friend and chaser, remarked.

“Friends would also have been the only one televised in Germany.”

When asked how he learned English in a BBC 5 Live Sport interview in 2019, Klopp said, “Friends.” I’m currently watching Friends.

“Because it is simple to comprehend.” You attempt to keep an eye on it… When learning a foreign language, you clearly have different levels.

“In the beginning, I understood individuals who address me as a foreigner.

“So, it implies they recognize I’m not a native speaker and address me as: [imitating a slow, pronounced speech]”Hello, Mr Klopp.”

“So that’s how it begins, and that’s nice.”

“And then you realize that they have forgotten that you are a foreigner, and they start speaking much faster, and it’s like ‘wow!’

“Sometimes you get more and more of it. So that’s why I listen to a lot of radio, a lot of radio, by the way.

“Then you attempt to watch movies, because that’s the next thing, since they speak in a dialect, stuff like that, and it’s not clearly pronounced in movies.

“It’s like trash talk and stuff like that, and you have to listen.”

“Friends is the simplest for Germans to follow in English. It’s a simple dialogue in which you can almost immediately grasp each word, so that’s.” “The summary comes to an end.”