On BBC’s Songs of Praise, a Liverpool kid will be part of a new boy band.

Isaac Lancel-Watkinson, a talented Liverpool schoolboy, is a member of a fresh new boy band led by singing veteran Aled Jones, which will perform on BBC’s Songs of Praise on Remembrance Sunday.

Isaac, 13, is a member of The Choristers, an innovative new vocal group directed by Aled Jones and including Simon Lole as musical director.

They’ll perform a special version of In Flanders Field on BBC 1’s Songs of Praise tomorrow at 1.15pm, followed by Silent Night on December 12 and airplay on Radio 2 and Classic FM throughout the month.

Jones rose to prominence as a young treble vocalist, recording 16 albums until his voice cracked, and is best known for his performance of Walking in the Air from the 1982 film The Snowman, which has become a Christmas classic. He stated, ” “I’m ecstatic and honored to be able to bring these four outstanding young singers together. It’s a pleasure to work with and listen to them. The Choristers are in for a thrilling adventure.” “It is a great pleasure to develop all of the musical arrangements for this group of extremely talented young voices,” said musical director Simon Lole.

“They’re all fantastic musicians who have risen to every obstacle I’ve thrown their them. It’s really exciting to hear them sing their harmonies together.” Alexander, the BBC Young Chorister of the Year, Charlie, a Young Chorister of the Year finalist in 2019 and 2020, Durham Cathedral Head Chorister Gabriel, and Liverpool’s Isaac are among the Choristers.

Isaac has previously appeared in the musicals Mame and Miracle on 34th Street, as well as the BBC’s Rules of the Game and the film Bolans Shoes.

He performed with Aled Jones for Michael McIntryre’s Big Show at the London Palladium, and he presently studies at The Hammond, Chester, and the Jade School of Dance.

If Isaac’s surname seems familiar, it’s because he is the son of well-known television personality Andrew Lancel.

Isaac has inherited more than only his father’s passion for the arts.

“Isaac lives in Liverpool but insists he’s a huge Everton fan,” his press biography says.