On an MSC Virtuosa trip, an elderly couple was offered a false sense of security.

The organizers of the MSC Virtuosa cruise ship have been accused of “lulling them into a false sense of security,” according to an elderly couple.

After disembarking the MSC Virtuosa in Liverpool the day before, James and Irene White, aged 73 and 72, from Up Holland, tested positive for the virus at Wigan Hospital on September 8, 2021.

James believes they contracted the virus on the week-long cruise and claims that the covid-safe measures depicted in MSC Cruises’ commercial “lulled them into a false feeling of security.”

“We were informed there would be a minimal number of passengers, that there would be social separation between the tables, and that all food would be provided by personnel rather than self-service,” he stated.

“Until Southampton, when the buffet was abruptly shut down, there was no separation of the tables and food was served self-service.

“There was no deep cleaning on the cruise, and we were never notified there was an outbreak.”

Irene was experiencing trouble breathing after returning to Liverpool and was transferred to Wigan Hospital by ambulance on September 8.

She was given oxygen while in the hospital, and while she has since recovered, James described the ordeal as “horrendous.”

Sharon Woods, the couple’s daughter, believes that after positive instances were discovered on the ship, the cruise should not have permitted further passengers to board.

“It was obvious that there was COVID on the ship as passengers exited yet they still let people including my family members to go on board,” Sharon, whose 80-year-old father-in-law Peter tested positive for covid-19 shortly after being a passenger on the voyage, said.

“That seemed morally wrong to me. My parents were slaughtered lambs.”

Southampton City Council has stated that on September 4, midway during the cruise, health experts conducted an unannounced inspection of the vessel.

“MSC Virtuosa reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board [in accordance with regular marine declaration procedure],” a representative for Southampton Port Health stated. As a result, when the ship arrived in Southampton, a Port Health Officer boarded it.

“The vessel had not requested this visit. Following that, the vessel was inspected and recommendations was given on how to strengthen it.” “The summary comes to an end.”