On an anniversary trip to New Hampshire, a man confesses of killing his wife and dismembering her body.

During an anniversary trip to Vermont, a New Hampshire man confessed to killing his 22-year-old wife.

On Wednesday, Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Emily Ferlazzo. Last weekend, Joseph shot and killed his wife inside the couple’s camper bus, Joseph informed investigators.

Emily’s family reported her missing on Monday, and she was last seen in Vermont with her spouse.

The incident is depicted in terrifying detail in court records revealed on Wednesday. On the 15th of October, the couple went from New Hampshire to Bolton to commemorate their wedding anniversary. According to the affidavit, the couple battled later that evening, when Emily allegedly hit and kicked her husband.

According to Joseph, he waited for Emily to fall asleep before proceeding. According to WFFF, he then got a revolver, leapt on top of her wife, and shot her twice in the head.

Joseph traveled to Waterbury later that morning for brunch with his sister and her sister’s boyfriend. Joseph told investigators that he had parked the camper bus at a friend’s property in the St. Albans area with the victim’s body still inside.

Approximately 12 to 15 hours after the shooting, Joseph reportedly dismembered the body with a hand saw, according to court filings. The remains were then packed in plastic bags and left inside the truck.

On Monday, Joseph returned to Emily’s parents’ house in New Hampshire. Emily had left the van during an altercation, he said, and he hadn’t seen her since. Following that, the family filed a missing person report.

A 911 call from Joseph’s companion was received by authorities in the early hours of Tuesday. Joseph admitted to killing his wife, according to a friend.

In St. Albans, police brought Joseph in for questioning and inspected his camper. Behind the driver’s seat, they discovered rubbish bags containing human remains and a hand saw.

Joseph is being detained incommunicado at the moment.

Emily’s mother informed authorities that her daughter had been the victim of domestic violence multiple times throughout the marriage and that she had previously observed bruises and scrapes on the victim, according to NBC Boston. She told police she was aware of three or four times in which the couple had engaged in a “physical altercation.”