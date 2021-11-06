On an abandoned street, where everyone has been asked to leave, life goes on.

Rows of derelict houses stand empty and abandoned on an apparently normal street in St Helens.

Torus, the housing association, is planning to demolish the three-story houses on Union Street after tenants voted on the proposals.

The homes are part of the Gerard’s Bridge Estate, where Torus intends to demolish 61 homes due to concerns about the residences’ “future sustainability” and “broader environmental issues.”

An armed gang assaults a man and steals his watch from his wrist.

The majority of people have been rehoused, but others are still waiting to find alternative housing or learn where they will be relocated.

The Washington Newsday spoke with previous and current Union Street residents about the plans and how the street came to be this way.

A mother who did not want to be identified is still waiting to be rehoused from her Union Street home of more than seven years.

She stated noise and anti-social behavior were often an issue during that time, with people breaking into abandoned houses, burning fires, and drinking and fighting in the street.

Security patrols the estate 24 hours a day to help prevent vandals from breaking into the boarded-up residences.

“We were taken aback when we moved to the neighborhood since we weren’t used to that kind of behavior,” she said.

“When we moved in, [the houses]on either side of us were unoccupied, and there were a few more dispersed around. That was a strong indicator that they were empty after we noticed all the noise.

“In July 2019, [Torus] convened a meeting in one of the empty houses there for a few hours on that one day.”

“They requested that people vote. They claimed that the majority of them voted for the houses to be demolished, but that some who had lived there for a long time chose to keep them up.” According to Torus, the consultation resulted in 78 percent of respondents supporting the demolition.

The mother said she first voted against the proposals because the houses were “large family dwellings” and she didn’t want to live in one. “The summary has come to an end.”