On Amazon, there are 11 beauty products that you must have right now.

It’s possible that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Even still, most beauty professionals, bloggers, and even amateur connoisseurs will agree that when it comes to adding something new to your vanity, nothing beats a product recommendation. A good beauty suggestion may go a long way, whether it’s eye masks for decreasing puffiness and the look of dark circles or a cult-like Dead Sea mud mask.

That doesn’t mean you have to spend a lot of money on high-end cosmetics or go to the most exclusive makeup stores. On Amazon.com, you’ll find a wide range of high-quality and affordable cosmetic products—and the greatest part? Before you try something new, go to Amazon and look at the ratings and reviews.

Continue reading to learn about 11 Amazon cosmetic items that are well worth your money. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. Biology in New York City Mud Mask from the Dead Sea The Dead Sea Mud Mask from New York Biology is a fan-favorite Amazon.com beauty product with 4.5 stars and over 28,000 reviews. It works wonders on all skin types. This alcohol-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and cruelty-free mask can be used as often as daily to treat and prevent acne. Dead Sea mineral mud, aloe vera, calendula oil, vitamin E, sunflower seed, and jojoba oils are included in the composition.

“This is fantastic!” remarked one Amazon.com reviewer. My face seems smoother, and my pores appear to be smaller. It also doesn’t dry out your skin. Also, I have extremely sensitive skin, yet no discomfort has occurred!” Amazon has it for $12.99.

2. Tree of Life Complete Anti-Aging Regimen 3-Pack

It’s always better to have three serums than one! The Tree of Life Anti-Aging Complete Regimen 3-Pack is a trio of facial oils that work synergistically to restore your face, including vitamin C, retinol, and hyaluronic acid. Use a vitamin C serum in the morning to brighten skin, retinol at night, and hyaluronic acid as needed to hydrate and lessen the appearance of fine wrinkles. It’s cruelty-free, vegan, and devoid of parabens.

"Tree of Life serums deliver what they promise," one Amazon.com reviewer commented. My pores are reducing, and the lines on my face are softening. It is, without a doubt, the best.