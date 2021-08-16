On Afghanistan, the Italian leader criticizes Biden and Obama, saying, “If you can’t win, create chaos.”

According to the Associated Press, far-right Italian leader Giorgia Meloni took aim at the Democrats who have overseen US engagement in the region in response to the fall of the Afghan government in the wake of the Taliban’s swift occupation.

“Let us welcome back the cynical Obama-Clinton-Biden doctrine: ‘If you can’t win, create chaos,’” Meloni said, without criticizing the two Republican presidents who served during the US conflict in Afghanistan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, despite the latter setting an even earlier deadline to withdraw all troops from the troubled country.

The breathtaking speed with which the Taliban pushed on Kabul appears to have caught Western administrations off guard.

In the months running up to the departure of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, European diplomats at NATO and the EU gave media little information about security arrangements once all troops had returned home. Questions regarding the embassy’s security and the Kabul airport, where desperate Afghans tried to flee again on Monday, went unanswered.

As the Taliban converged on the Afghan capital in recent days, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other Western governments made hasty evacuations of their embassies, citizens, and Afghans who participated in their military effort.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

European countries, like the rest of the world, have watched in disbelief as two decades of a US-led Western operation in Afghanistan came crashing down in hours.

Britain and other European countries have stated that they will not recognize any Taliban-created government and that the West should unite behind an united approach.

However, British and European leaders have so far remained silent on Afghanistan, and their hands are tied in a number of ways: they have little leverage over the Taliban, and they are wary of publicly criticizing the United States, their powerful NATO ally, or commenting on their own role in the failed intervention.

After President Joe Biden stated in April that the US will terminate its engagement in the war by September, 20 years after the September 11, 2001, attacks, NATO countries were left with no choice but to withdraw the roughly 7,000 non-American personnel stationed in Afghanistan.

