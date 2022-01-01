On abandoned manor house film, a man captures ‘voices’ and shadows.

During a recent visit to Woolton Hall, an urban explorer claims to have captured ghostly whispers and shadows on video.

Elliot Ward is no stranger to the large manor house, having visited there several times in the last six years.

However, during his most recent visit, the 34-year-old recorded two eerie whispers as well as a peculiar shadow that moved across the room.

Mr Ward captures a strange whisper that begs “may you show yourself to me?” in a video broadcast on his YouTube page Nothing but Elliot.

He walks into a second room and notices a shadow moving over the floor.