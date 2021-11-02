On a yacht docked in Albert Dock, a drug dealer used to live.

A man from Liverpool who was imprisoned for his role in a cocaine smuggling operation used to live on a yacht docked in Albert Dock.

After attempting to transport 751 kilos of cocaine from South America to the Welsh coast, Gary Swift, 53, and Scott Kilgour were sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) confiscated the Nori, a boat moored in Albert Dock that had formerly belonged to Swift, according to The Washington Newsday last week.

The Washington Newsday has spoken to a former Swift acquittal who claims the Huyton guy used to live on the Nori.

She stated, ” “Yes, he used to reside in Albert Dock on the Nori. Gary must have had some experience with yachts because he was able to cross the Atlantic twice.” When Swift and his associate Kilgour took part in a mock run across the Atlantic in another of Swift’s boats, the Mistral, in 2017, they caught the attention of the police.

Due to bad weather, the two Huyton men had to be towed to safety.

Authorities were able to board his Mistral sailboat as a result, where they discovered suspicious-looking anti-surveillance equipment.

When Swift and Kilgour went forward with the actual cocaine run, the NCA placed the two men under surveillance and conducted a sting operation.

Swift travelled to Suriname through Amsterdam the following March, spending a week in the South American country before returning home.

He exchanged communications to friends in Merseyside while in the former Dutch colony, talking about a house he was planned to buy there and where he should install the swimming pool.

At roughly 2.38 a.m. on August 27, 2019, police boarded the SY Atrevido, Swift’s third yacht.

“I just want to state that I am guilty,” Swift said officers after being arrested. They will find it because I have something solid on the boat.” “I’m the evil guy here,” he subsequently claimed, and urged custody officials to send a message to the NCA revealing the amount of goods on board. “The summary has come to an end.”