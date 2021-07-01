On a walk in the park, a dog yelps in pain as its chest is ripped apart.

Dog yelps in pain as its chest is ripped open on walk in park.

On a trip to the park, a startled dog owner discovered her pet’s chest ripped open.

Tia Bell of Woodchurch, Wirral, had taken her one-year-old daughter Ivy and her staffy-cross Wally to Arrowe Country Park off Arrowe Brook Road for a picnic.

Wally was heard yelping in pain after simply playing with a ball in the park.

After hearing Wally yell in pain and emerge from the water with skin hanging off his chest, the 27-year-old said she was horrified.

She said: “I had been throwing his ball to him and he was splashing about in the water of one of the pond/lake parts.

“I heard him yelp and thought he had twisted his ankle but when I saw him there was skin just hanging from his body, it was terrifying.

“There are roughly five poles poking out of the water; four of them have been leveled, but one isn’t a clean cut and has gone right through his skin.”

“There are more poles like this along the walkways, and one of them sliced my foot while I was pregnant with Ivy.”

“I didn’t think anything of it at the time, but if you think about it someone could so easily trip and fall on them and be killed.

“There are a lot of kids riding bikes around here, and they could easily trip over one of them because some of them are covered in leaves and you wouldn’t notice them.”

“I’m not sure why they’re there or what they were, but they need to be flattened or removed. Instead of being able to see through the muscle, if the one Wally fell into had been leveled off, it would have merely left a bruise.”

“We’d like to thank the resident for making us aware of the danger, and staff will take steps to make this location safe as soon as possible,” a council representative said.

“If anyone spots any problems or potential hazards in any of our public parks, they can report it to us at wirral.gov.uk/parks. ”

Tia managed to rush Wally to the nearby Arrowebrook Lodge Dog Grooming shop who helped clean the wound.

She said: “They were so great with him and really helped as I was struggling to manage everything with the baby.