On a walk along Formby Beach, a man discovers a “disturbing” discovery.

After making a startling discovery on Formby Beach, a man claims he hurried to the vet.

As he walked along the beach yesterday evening, the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, noticed something unusual (Sunday).

He initially mistook it for the remains of a dog and took it to a doctor to be checked for a microchip so that any owners could be notified.

However, he claims that vets told him it was a dead rabbit.

“I know we get rabbits in Formby, but at the very top of the sand dunes?” he told The Washington Newsday. This is thousands of miles distant from their normal environment.

“I assumed it was a dog, and to be honest, I didn’t want to look at it any more.

“Do I feel stupid for taking it to the library to be checked out?” No, it’s still something you wouldn’t want a child to come upon.

“I mean, it was upsetting for me to see, but a small child discovering it… That is not something I want to consider.

“The vet said it was most likely killed by a dog or a fox, but it was in an unusual location.”

According to the National Trust, the animal was killed by a fox or another wild animal.

“We are aware that a deceased wild rabbit was found on the beach in Formby on Sunday evening by a member of the public, who subsequently removed the animal from the beach,” their spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s possible that this animal was killed by another wild animal, such as a fox.

“We realize that this member of the public was concerned about the animal’s impact on other guests, and we appreciate their concern in this circumstance.

“A wide variety of fauna can be seen in Formby.

“While seeing a lifeless animal like this can be sad, our ranger crew is well-trained in the disposal of carcasses, and we have protocols in place to ensure that they treat deceased animals safely when necessary.

“Anyone who finds a deceased animal at one of our locations should contact us so that we can safely remove it.”