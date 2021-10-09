On a walk, a woman notices a ‘wonderful’ new addition to the street.

After discovering the newest addition to her neighbourhood on a walk, a fitness coach expressed her delight.

Kate Moore, 53, of New Brighton, Wirral, told The Washington Newsday that she was overjoyed to find a ‘wonderful’ memorial at the top of Magazine Lane, near the intersection with Seabank Road.

A skilled knitter had produced an exquisitely crocheted topping for the red post box at the top of the road, which honors all those who have served in the military.

Kate expressed herself as follows: “I was walking along when I came across it, and it was really stunning.

“To think that someone had spent all that time creating something like that, and to have it at the top of Magazine Lane with the war monument at the bottom – it was just so meaningful to me.”

The base is decorated in red poppies and the topper is constructed of army green wool with the outline of a soldier’s head and helmet.

Kate expressed herself as follows: “With Remembrance Day approaching, I thought it was particularly sad.

“Because the road is quite busy and is on the way to school, many youngsters will notice it and wonder what it is.

“And it’s in this way that we keep remembering.

“This meant a lot to me because my husband served in Ireland, my grandfather served in the Merchant Navy, and I have friends who have served in Afghanistan.

“However, other people may not know anyone who has served in the military, and this might start a conversation so that we don’t forget the sacrifices made by so many courageous troops.”

Julie Walker of Liscard is the woman behind the masterpiece, and she told The Washington Newsday why she was inspired to construct the topper in honor of those who have served in the military.

According to the 53-year-old, “This is the seventh time I’ve made a post box topper.

“My son was a drummer in the “Wirral Sound,” a youth marching band. The band used to march in the Armistice Day parade to the seaside cenotaph.

“The group disbanded due to covid, so I decided that since they wouldn’t be marching this year, my newest topper would.”

