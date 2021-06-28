On a visit to the Irn Bru facility, William comments, “You can taste the girders.”

During a factory visit with the Queen, the Duke of Cambridge quenched his thirst with a sip of Irn Bru and exclaimed, “You can taste the girders in it.”

William visited AG Barr’s factory outside Glasgow with his grandmother to officially open the company’s new process facility.

Irn Bru is a famous soft drink in Scotland and beyond, and the soft drink, which is noted for its catchy slogans, has become folklore north of the border as the ideal hangover cure.

After touring the facility with the Queen, the duke was offered a drink and asked if he had experienced Irn Bru when a student at the University of St Andrews in Fife by commercial director Jonathan Kemp.

He replied, “Not St Andrews,” but adding that Irn Bru was a common component of lunches during his service in the armed forces, and that it was “wonderful” after raising his glass and sipping.

When Colin Reilly, the upstream manager, brought over a little jar containing the clear essence of Irn Bru – with the recipe a closely guarded secret known only to three individuals – William was interested.

“I’m trying to predict what’s in it but that’s very difficult, isn’t it?” the duke said after a long sniff.

“I’d love to tell you,” Mr. Reilly remarked, and William smiled as he added, “This is a tightly kept secret.”

Irn Bru was first introduced in 1901 and has since grown to be a significant brand in Scotland, rivaling whiskey as the country’s national drink.