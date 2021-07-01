On a visit to a green oasis in the city, the Queen makes a jest about a plot of delicious strawberries.

The Queen has paid a visit to a community open area that has become a haven for youngsters, beekeepers, and allotment holders – and made a joke about a strawberry patch.

The Queen and the Princess Royal were welcomed by Glasgow gardeners to the Children’s Wood charity’s green respite among the city’s congested residential streets.

The neglected plot of land has been turned into a tree-covered meadow environment where homeowners with green thumbs can grow produce, local schools can offer outdoor lessons, and neighbors without gardens may unwind.

Quinton Cutts, a keen gardener, remarked on the sense of community throughout the lockdown. As he gazed as his baby plants, he replied, “Nobody stole my beans.”

“Perhaps if you had some beans,” the Queen joked, but then added, looking down at some ripening vegetables, “That’s tempting too, the strawberries.”

During their tour, the royal party saw beekeepers who looked after hives built into a “Beedookit” – a bee version of a dovecote where the insects join hives high off the ground and are not disturbed by visitors.

“You can sunbathe outside it and they don’t seem to mind,” beekeeper Kathleen Friend told the Queen.