On a trampoline with children at a birthday party, a man breaks his neck.

A man who shattered his neck in a bizarre trampoline accident received the life-altering news that he might be paralyzed as a result of the injury.

According to the Manchester Evening News, David Small, of Reddish, Stockport, was visiting his nephew’s house on Saturday, September 25th, for a birthday party.

The 41-year-old was playing with his children when he attempted a trampoline flip but crashed, landing on his head and injuring himself.

Paramedics whisked him away to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment after partygoers called for an ambulance.

Medical personnel determined that David had dislocated two vertebrae from his spine at the hospital, and his health continued to deteriorate. He was soon unable to move any of his limbs and now has no sensation below his neck.

Doctors had intended to repair the damage to the lower part of his neck and the top part of his back, but the second stage of the major surgery had to be postponed due to an infection.

David’s long-term prognosis will be established only when the surgery is completed and he has commenced rehabilitation. However, it is possible that he will be left with a disability.

After the procedure, he will be transferred to a specialist rehabilitation center for patients with spinal injuries to begin his recovery.

David’s family has started a crowdsourcing campaign to assist gather funds for his rehabilitation program. The funds donated will also assist David in paying his and his mother’s bills, for whom he is responsible.

His entire family, according to his brother Neil, has been crushed.

“We’re all a little shell-shocked,” says the group.

“He was merely attempting to entertain the kids by jumping on the trampoline with them, as is his nature.”

“They were doing flips, and he attempted one himself, landing on his neck.

“At first, it was unclear how serious the damage was. He was in excruciating pain, yet he was still able to move his arms.

“The St John’s Ambulance arrived first to assess him, then a genuine ambulance was dispatched.

“But he just grew worse and worse, and he didn’t have any feeling from Sunday night onwards.”

