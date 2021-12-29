On a tightrope, a man walks between two hot air balloons at 6,100 feet, breaking the world record [Watch].

A 34-year-old Brazilian guy broke the world record by walking between two hot air balloons at 6,100 feet.

Rafael Zugno Bridi broke the record for the highest ever tightrope walk by walking barefoot on a tiny inch-wide slackline surrounded by a sea of clouds over Praia Grande in Sao Paulo, Brazil, according to News 18.

Bridi, who describes himself as a “challenge seeker,” said he chose to walk across two hot air balloons to “feel the sensation of freedom and floating.”

“I enjoy difficult undertakings that include a large number of people and, as a result, incalculable aspects such as weather and weather conditions,” he remarked, according to India Times.

The 34-year-old went on to say that he was well aware that even a slight error may result in his death.

“I enjoy records that are difficult to beat. A minor blunder may have resulted in disaster. My whole concentration is on ensuring that all procedures are followed to the letter. So everyone is calm and confident, and after this successful stage, the incredible pleasure and contemplation of walking on clouds hundreds of meters high comes to an end “Added he.

Bridi went on to remark that accomplishing the achievement took years of commitment to the sport and safety.

“I don’t make any compromises when it comes to safety.

I always have the best gear, the best crew, and the most up-to-date information.

It was a complete serendipity, with everything falling into place perfectly “According to India Times, he stated.

Rafael was so preoccupied with the feat that he had no idea what was going on in his mind as he flew through the skies.

“It’s incredible and demonstrates how present I was at the time.

But I recall seeing my companions’ smiles after I crossed the bridge without falling, and I recall their frightened expressions when I first sat on the slackline outside the balloon. I have a backlog of projects that I plan to complete during my professional athletic career, and this was one of them “he stated