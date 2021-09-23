On a Tenerife vacation, a pregnant mother passes away just days after her boyfriend’s untimely death.

Just days apart, a soon-to-be father and his pregnant partner died.

According to the Irish Mirror, Dale Hannon, 21, died unexpectedly while on vacation in Tenerife on September 9.

Eight days later, his 26-year-old partner Chloe Higgins died at her Limerick home.

Ms Higgins was a mother of two children and six months pregnant when she died.

The circumstances of the young couple’s deaths have yet to be determined.

Following the couple’s passing, family and friends have paid tribute to them ahead of their funeral on Friday.

Mr Hannon has ties to the Limerick District League, according to Hyde Rangers FC, who posted a sad message on social media.

“Deepest condolences to the Hannon family on the sad demise of Dale, may he rest in peace,” Hyde Rangers FC said.

Ms Higgins is thought to have lived in Sarsfield Barracks, the Irish Defence Forces’ 12th Infantry battalion’s headquarters.

Her funeral is being streamed live on YouTube by her relatives.

During this awful period, a mourner has paid respect to the mother of two and expressed their condolences to her parents.

“My heartfelt condolences to Martin and Michelle at this difficult time, as well as to all of their relatives and friends,” they stated. “Rest in Peace, Chloe.”

Mr. Hannon’s family set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist pay for his funeral expenses, but the website is no longer accepting donations.

The Irish Defence Forces have been asked for more information by the Mirror.