On a successful night in Knowsley, police dog Oz sniffs out cocaine.

On Friday (September 17), Oz from Mersey Police Dogs had a successful evening assisting his handler and officers with pub checks in the Knowsley area.

Oz was able to locate a number of Class A and Class B medicines that had been stashed.

In addition, a male offender decided he didn’t want to face Oz and fled. Finally, he was apprehended and discovered to be in possession of Class A and B drugs.

A canine must first pass a basic obedience training course before being accepted for a police agency.

The dog must be able to obey their handler’s directions without hesitation, and law enforcement canines are either single-purpose or dual-purpose.

