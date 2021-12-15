On a stroll down a Pennsylvania street, a 100-pound African tortoise was spotted.

Residents in Washington County, southwest of Pittsburgh, phoned 911 on Sunday after seeing a 100-pound African Tortoise walking through their area. It appears that some people mistook it for a huge snapping turtle.

However, Jon Stark, a regional Waterways Conservation officer, was not convinced that the callers were correct.

“I went over to see what sort of turtle it was after I got the call because, if it was as big as they said it was, that’s a monster snapping turtle,” he posted on Facebook.

“When I arrived, I discovered the colossal turtle that everyone feared and captured it! It turned out to be only a pet African Tortoise “Stark went on.

Stark snapped a photo of the animal and shared it on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Facebook page. The tortoise’s yellow-tinted head and arms protrude from its brown and black shell in this shot. As it fills Stark’s hands, the animal appears to be slightly larger than two basketballs.

Stark writes, “This huge old turtle just wanted to go on a walk and be free.” “We’re still not sure how he got out, but he now has a new home and a lot of space to explore.” Stark did not indicate the location of the animal’s release.

Tortoises from Africa aren’t found in North America. The creatures can reach a weight of 200 pounds and live for up to 150 years. People occasionally adopt them as pets since they are highly tolerant of harsh temperatures and can survive on a diet of fresh grasses and water.

The animals, on the other hand, demand a lot of space, both indoors and out. They like a hot, humid climate and prefer to burrow under the ground to keep cool during the hot summer months. They are also territorial.

Granted, this isn’t the first time a wild animal has wandered into a neighborhood and taken neighbors by surprise.

An Arabian camel escaped from a Christmas nativity scene at the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame in Bonner Springs, Kansas, earlier this month.

A bear burst into a Colorado woman’s home in late November. The animal was seen on video eating meat worth hundreds of dollars from her refrigerator.

A sea lion swam up the beach around the same time. This is a condensed version of the information.