On a sad day for Liverpool, there was an outpouring of sympathy for a woman discovered in the Mersey.

At around 6.10 a.m. today, a woman in her 30s was rescued from the Mersey at Pier Head. She was rushed to the hospital right away and pronounced dead.

According to police, they are in the process of properly identifying the woman and notifying her family.

Now Readers of Washington Newsday have voiced their displeasure at the news, which came just hours after Liverpool teenager Ava White died. The two instances had nothing to do with one other.

“Awful, awful, deepest sympathies to her family,” Margaret Ryan remarked.

“She was really heartbroken, may she rest in peace,” Kerry Marie Smith said.

“Rest in peace, God bless you, my thoughts are with your family,” Ruth Strong remarked.

“Another horrible story within our city,” Dawn Fumagalli said.

“Omg that little girl now this poor lady,” Ann Taylor exclaimed.

“It’s very awful, first this young girl, and now this woman,” Grace Owens remarked.

“How sad, sleep quietly, God bless you and your family,” Jan Hyams added.

“Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC with log 123 from November 26th in the subject line.”