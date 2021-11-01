On a ‘regular road,’ a young man is stabbed and robbed.

After a young man was stabbed on Halloween, residents expressed their astonishment and horror.

After an attack on Claremont Road on Sunday, October 31, police were summoned to reports of a man suffering stab wounds on Sandy Lane in Seaforth.

Around 6.30 p.m., a stabbing occurred in the vicinity as children were trick-or-treating.

The person was brought to the hospital with critical injuries after paramedics arrived on the scene.

Officers have confirmed that the individual is still in the hospital, but that his condition is stable.

During the attack, his phone was apparently stolen.

Locals described the attack as “awful” today, and one man stated residents in the area were talking about it this morning, implying broad astonishment in the community.

One man told The Washington Newsday that four police cars, including an unmarked BMW and vans, “flew up” the road where he lives.

“There were a lot of them,” he claimed.

Residents on Sandy Road, where a cordon was in place, characterized it as a “regular road.”

A worker at the cordoned-off convenience store H K Food and Wine said he had to open the store late.

“I usually open at 6.30 a.m., but due to what transpired, I had to open at 9 a.m.” he explained.

Multiple cordons had been set up around the area.

One began at Rimrose Hope Church of England Primary School’s zebra crossing and proceeded to Claremont Road.

Rimrose Valley Park’s entrances, immediately off Princess Way, have two extra cordons in place.

The attack was described as “appalling” by police, who are asking for witnesses and information.

Jay Halpin, a detective inspector, said: “An investigation into a heinous incident that left a young man injured is still in its early stages.

“Knife crime has no place in our neighborhoods, and we rely on the public to come forward with information about such crimes in order to keep our streets safe.

“Please come forward if you were in the Seaforth area yesterday evening and observed anything or anyone strange.

“In the same way, if you were driving through the neighborhood and.

