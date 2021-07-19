On a rampage around the city center, a gang of children throw bottles and trash apartments.

Children wreaked havoc on Liverpool’s waterfront yesterday, hurling stones and bottles at passers-by, as well as street furniture.

Seven youths, aged 13, 14, and 15, were arrested after a disturbance in Wapping near the Baltic Fleet pub at 6 p.m.

After reports that adolescents were causing a nuisance along The Strand, police were summoned, with witnesses reporting missiles being thrown around by children.

To ‘Freedom Day,’ we went on Merseyrail to see if anyone was wearing masks.

They were also said to have entered a Tesco Express store on Wapping and made a commotion among customers and employees.

A car was also damaged, and it was stated that access had been gained into a nearby flat and that damage had been done on the inside.

The windscreen of a police car was also shattered.

Officers arrived on the location and conducted a search of the surrounding area.

Witnesses reported up to 50 minors were involved in the chaos, and one man was rushed and “roughed up” by the gang.

The youngsters were returned to their relatives after being detained on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage, and public order violations.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Merseyside Police community policing inspector Charlotte Irlam said: “This type of behavior is just unacceptable.”

“As the school holidays approach, I would advise parents to be vigilant of where their children are and what they are doing.

“Merseyside Police will continue to take a tough position against antisocial behavior and will take all necessary steps, including implementing dispersal zones, to prevent situations like this from happening again,” said a spokesperson for the force.

“Seven teenagers have been arrested and their families have been contacted in connection with the event. The investigation is still ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 via Twitter.