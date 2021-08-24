On a rain-affected weekend, Northern extend their lead as Wallasey fall short.

With four weeks left in the season, ‘s advantage at the top of the looks solid after they blasted by 10 wickets, while second-placed fell agonisingly short against in the only other viable game.

Ryan Maddock and Tom Sephton each took four wickets against bottom-placed Sefton – the tail, led by first-XI debutant Ghulam Rasool, put up a valiant fight, but their score of 113 was never enough.

As openers Jack Boardman and Scott Snaylam both raced to half-centuries in 19 overs, it was clear that this was the case.

At Wallasey, Adam Shallcross’ 50 took the visitors from 65/4 to 158; when the hosts fell to 118/8, it appeared like the game was over. However, a 32-run ninth-wicket partnership between Jack Leckey and Andrew Beaver pushed them close to the finish line, but both fell with the total still seven runs short.

At, they scored 17 runs in the 6.5 overs available and warmed up for Sunday’s Lancashire Cup victory by reducing to 47/3 in 15.4 overs, but that was the all of Saturday’s top-flight action.

Chase 153 for a five-wicket win at in Sunday’s Covid catchup.

In, two games went the full distance. Tom Foster took 5/49 and Satyajeet Bachhav took 5/32 as they raced through for 121, with only Steve Gregory’s 58 from number 9 saving the day. Bachhav’s 53 then helped the team to a six-wicket victory.

When the declaration came at 222/7, ‘s Joshua Andrady and Harrison Jones had put on 132 runs together against – Andrady fell for 85, while Jones was undefeated on 90. The tail of Xavs clung on for a final score of 133/9.

Before the rain intervened, they were dismissed for 61, with Zia Ur Rehman taking 7/26, and none of the other games got started.

moved to the top of the with an opportunistic 69-run victory over. Haroon Khan’s unbeaten 64 helped the Wirral declare on 143/3, with Chris Edwards’ 6/16 sealing the victory.

got it to 29/2 at, but there was no further action in the division.