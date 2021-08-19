On a quiet street, a cannabis farm stretching across three rooms was discovered.

After unsuccessful attempts to abstract electricity for the unlawful system, the residence was put at risk of fire and flooding.

After getting a report about a strong cannabis odor, police searched the property on Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were hurt when a police cruiser collided with a cab on the route to a 999 call.

They discovered 92 cannabis plants and equipment strewn across three rooms when they entered the residence on St James Street in Southport.

Water damage was discovered on the ceilings, as well as efforts to drain electricity, and the house has since been made safe.

When police stormed the home, no one was there, and authorities are still looking for the occupant.

“This area is a prime example of why we do what we do,” said Matt Brown of Merseyside Police’s specialized Cannabis Dismantling Team (CDT). Water damage and signs of tampering with the electrical were found on the premises, posing a serious flood and fire risk to anyone unfortunate enough to live close.

“It is critical that we locate all such premises as soon as possible in order to minimize harm to those communities. Nobody wants to live near a potential death trap, and it is only because of residents in the impacted regions, as well as our officers’ knowledge, that we are able to intervene.

“Anyone who may have witnessed anyone coming or going from the address in recent days or weeks should contact us. Details about suspicious people or vehicles could be crucial in determining who is to blame, and we will act on any information we receive.”

“Be mindful of some cannabis growth indications, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

The following are some indicators that cannabis is being grown:

• Unusual odors and sounds

• A property’s frequent and diverse visitors, frequently at odd hours

• Gardening equipment, such as plant pots, fertilizer, fans, and industrial lighting, being brought into a property

• Windows are either sealed and covered or the curtains are always drawn.

• Heat from a neighboring house

• In the winter, birds congregate on a roof.

• These actions may appear unremarkable on their own, but taken together, they may signify something. “The summary has come to an end.”