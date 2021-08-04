On a popular shopping promenade, a driver slams into an off-license.

After a car drove into a Merseyside shopfront this afternoon, these were the dramatic scenes.

Just after 1 p.m. today, the event occurred at the Wine Rack on Weld Road in Birkdale (Monday).

“I was walking back from the village to my house, we were turning the corner when we heard this almighty bang,” one eyewitness told The Washington Newsday.

“When we turned around to look at [the Wine Rack store], we noticed a car had slammed into it.

“A woman sitting outside the shop appeared to be stunned.”

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, according to reports.

“We were contacted at 1.25pm today, after allegations that a Peugeot 107 had collided with a shopfront in Weld Parade in Southport,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

“No significant injuries have been reported, and the vehicle is being recovered.

“The collision is still being investigated.”

At 1.25 p.m., Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service arrived to find the vehicle on all four wheels and the driver had abandoned the vehicle.

Paramedics assessed the driver at the site, according to their spokeswoman.

The Wine Rack business is open, according to The Washington Newsday, but the interior seating area will be closed for a few hours.